en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of ‘Insurrection’ and ‘Iron Triangle’

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of ‘Insurrection’ and ‘Iron Triangle’

In a recent show hosted by Mark Levin, the current state of affairs in the United States under the Biden Administration was discussed, with the spotlight on the border crisis, the economy, and the Middle East. Levin described the situation as an ‘insurrection‘, laying the blame at the feet of what he referred to as the ‘Democrat media’ for their role in deepening the nation’s division by withholding the truth.

The ‘Iron Triangle’ of the Democratic Party

Levin took aim at what he believes are the three key pillars of the Democratic Party: the media, open borders, and Marxist ideologies within the education system. He underscored the importance of borders to national sovereignty and voiced his anxieties over the presence of individuals within the U.S. who are supportive of terrorism, anti-Semitism, and anti-American sentiments.

A War Against the Middle Class and the Private Sector

As per Levin’s analysis, the policies of the Democratic Party represent a war against the middle class and the private sector. He hinted at a growing suspicion among Americans towards large government intervention. He also took the opportunity to correct the prevalent narrative surrounding the events of January 6, stating that despite the widespread usage of the term, no one has been officially charged with insurrection. This, he argued, is a tool being used by the media and the left to brand Donald Trump as an insurrectionist.

The Danger of Personal Bias in State Officials

Levin cautioned against the potentially harmful precedent that could be set by state officials disqualifying candidates from the opposing party based on personal bias. He further strengthened his arguments by referencing various sources, including a Ronald Reagan TV ad, highlighting the difficulties facing American democracy.

Trump’s Accusations Against the Biden Administration

In a related development, Donald Trump has been vociferous in his criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. He has accused the Biden administration of allowing an ‘invasion’ at the Southern Border. Trump contends that terrorists, drug traffickers, human traffickers, and criminals are being welcomed into the USA. His comments have drawn sharp criticism, with some critics drawing parallels to the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler. Trump, however, rebuffed these comparisons, stating he ‘knew nothing’ about Hitler and had ‘never read his works’.

0
Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History

By Nitish Verma

Police Urge Community Leaders to Take Charge Amidst Potential Conflict in PNG

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Christopher Johnson Sworn in as Mayor of Agawam, Unveils Ambitious Plans

By Olalekan Adigun

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP to Represent Shareholders in Case Against Wells Fargo Executives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigeria's Education Minister Calls for Synergy in Governance at LASU E ...
@Education · 4 mins
Nigeria's Education Minister Calls for Synergy in Governance at LASU E ...
heart comment 0
South Africa’s Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures

By Mazhar Abbas

South Africa's Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures
Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

By Bijay Laxmi

Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry

By Muhammad Jawad

Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Pakistan’s Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General’s Perspective

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?
46 seconds
Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 min
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
2 mins
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
2 mins
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
2 mins
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
2 mins
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
2 mins
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 min
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app