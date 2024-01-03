Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of ‘Insurrection’ and ‘Iron Triangle’

In a recent show hosted by Mark Levin, the current state of affairs in the United States under the Biden Administration was discussed, with the spotlight on the border crisis, the economy, and the Middle East. Levin described the situation as an ‘insurrection‘, laying the blame at the feet of what he referred to as the ‘Democrat media’ for their role in deepening the nation’s division by withholding the truth.

The ‘Iron Triangle’ of the Democratic Party

Levin took aim at what he believes are the three key pillars of the Democratic Party: the media, open borders, and Marxist ideologies within the education system. He underscored the importance of borders to national sovereignty and voiced his anxieties over the presence of individuals within the U.S. who are supportive of terrorism, anti-Semitism, and anti-American sentiments.

A War Against the Middle Class and the Private Sector

As per Levin’s analysis, the policies of the Democratic Party represent a war against the middle class and the private sector. He hinted at a growing suspicion among Americans towards large government intervention. He also took the opportunity to correct the prevalent narrative surrounding the events of January 6, stating that despite the widespread usage of the term, no one has been officially charged with insurrection. This, he argued, is a tool being used by the media and the left to brand Donald Trump as an insurrectionist.

The Danger of Personal Bias in State Officials

Levin cautioned against the potentially harmful precedent that could be set by state officials disqualifying candidates from the opposing party based on personal bias. He further strengthened his arguments by referencing various sources, including a Ronald Reagan TV ad, highlighting the difficulties facing American democracy.

Trump’s Accusations Against the Biden Administration

In a related development, Donald Trump has been vociferous in his criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. He has accused the Biden administration of allowing an ‘invasion’ at the Southern Border. Trump contends that terrorists, drug traffickers, human traffickers, and criminals are being welcomed into the USA. His comments have drawn sharp criticism, with some critics drawing parallels to the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler. Trump, however, rebuffed these comparisons, stating he ‘knew nothing’ about Hitler and had ‘never read his works’.