Mark Harder Eyes Missouri Senate Seat: Prioritizes Growth, Safety in 15th District Bid

St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder has taken a significant step towards furthering his political career by filing for the Missouri State Senate's 15th District seat. With a focus on economic development, infrastructure improvements, and enhancing public safety, Harder aims to bring a fresh perspective to state politics, emphasizing his dedication to the families of St. Louis County.

Track Record of Public Service

Throughout his tenure on the St. Louis County Council, Harder has been a vocal advocate for various community issues. His efforts have led to stronger enforcement against expired temporary license tags, increased transparency regarding the allocation and use of COVID-19 relief funds, and the implementation of property tax breaks for seniors. These initiatives reflect Harder's commitment to addressing both the immediate and long-term needs of his constituents.

Championing Key Issues

As he campaigns for the 15th District seat, currently held by term-limited Sen. Andrew Koenig, Harder has outlined his primary goals. He seeks to stimulate economic growth, prioritize critical infrastructure projects, and ensure the safety and security of the community. By focusing on these areas, Harder believes he can make a substantial impact on the state's overall well-being and prosperity.

Contrasting with Career Politicians

Harder's approach to governance and representation sets him apart from what he describes as career politicians. He emphasizes a pragmatic and results-oriented perspective, vowing to tackle the pressing issues that face Missouri today. With his eyes set on the state senate, Harder is ready to leverage his experience and dedication to make tangible improvements in the lives of Missouri's families.

As the race for the Missouri Senate's 15th District heats up, Mark Harder's campaign is poised to spark significant discussion on the future direction of Missouri's policies and priorities. With a strong focus on economic growth, infrastructure, and public safety, Harder's bid for the senate seat represents a crucial moment for the residents of west St. Louis County and the state at large.