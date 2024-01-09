en English
Politics

Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios

Opposition Leader Mark Golding’s decision to reshuffle his shadow cabinet has ushered in a new era for the People’s National Party (PNP). Unveiling a fresh line-up of 26 members, Golding aims to showcase an array of diverse talents and skills within the party. The decision, made public during a media mingle at the Office of the Opposition Leader, reflects a strategic move to highlight the party’s commitment to addressing a wide range of portfolios.

Notable New Appointments

Among the fresh faces in the shadow cabinet is Patricia Duncan Sutherland, appointed as the head of the ‘Social Transformation and Social Protection’ portfolio. Sutherland, known for her community-centric approach, has expressed her intent to focus on deep community engagement. Fittingly, her portfolio is expected to play a crucial role in the party’s transformative agenda.

Another significant appointment is that of Wavell Hinds. A former West Indies opening batsman and the current President of the West Indies Players Association, Hinds is now the Spokesman on Sports and Labour. Given his rich background in sports and his association leadership, Hinds believes he is well-equipped to handle the dual responsibilities of these areas.

A New Spotlight on Culture and Creative Industries

Dr. Deborah Hickling Gordon is set to lead the newly created shadow portfolio of Culture and Creative Industries. Dr. Hickling Gordon’s appointment to this role underscores the party’s commitment to nurturing and promoting Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage and burgeoning creative sectors. Her enthusiasm for her new role is palpable and is expected to drive significant advancements in this space.

Anticipation Builds for Deputy Opposition Spokespersons

Meanwhile, Golding has also indicated that the names of the Deputy Opposition Spokespersons will be announced in the coming days. This announcement has stirred anticipation among party members and the public alike, as it will provide further insight into the strategic direction of the PNP under Golding’s leadership.

In conclusion, the reshuffling of the Shadow Cabinet is seen as a strategic move by the PNP to bring in fresh perspectives and expertise to address a multitude of national issues. As the party gears up for the future, the new shadow cabinet signifies a commitment to transformation and diversity.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

