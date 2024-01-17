Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns of Motion to Vacate Speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) issued a stern warning to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Friday, expressing her opposition to the border deal he brokered with Democrats. In an interview with former White House adviser Steve Bannon, Greene asserted her refusal to support any continuing resolution, threatening a motion to vacate if such a resolution is pursued. She emphasized the need for Republicans to control negotiations and conveyed her dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, making it clear that the responsibility lies with Speaker Johnson to address these concerns.

Advertisment

Speaker Johnson Secures Crucial Agreement Amid Ongoing Appropriations Discussions

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) highlighted the success of extensive negotiations, securing a robust top-line agreement crucial for completing the appropriations process and ensuring the government's continued operation. Despite ongoing discussions about the next steps, Johnson affirmed the steadfastness of the top-line agreement and expressed commitment to a comprehensive appropriations process.

Several members, including Greene, expressed dissatisfaction with the $1.6 trillion agreement, urging Speaker Johnson to discard the deal and explore alternative options. Greene, reaffirming her stance from the previous Monday, stated that she would vote against any bill stemming from the agreement due to insufficient funding for GOP priorities, particularly border security. She argued that the deal would essentially adopt "Nancy Pelosi's budget," emphasizing her opposition to the proposed financial framework.

Republican Dissent Grows Over Ukraine Aid Plan, Speaker Under Scrutiny

She contended that negotiating with Democrats over aid to Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war would "weaken border security," urging Speaker Johnson to reconsider the proposed plan. Members have pressed Johnson to revisit the weekend announcement aligning with Fiscal Responsibility Act spending caps, encompassing $1.59 trillion and $69 billion in additional budget changes. Greene is not alone in threatening a motion to vacate Johnson from the Speakership, with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) not ruling out support for such a motion but expressing a preference for an alternative approach.