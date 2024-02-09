Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Biden's Removal via 25th Amendment

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a divisive figure known for her contentious remarks and lapses in recalling the Capitol insurrection, has taken an unprecedented step. She is now advocating for President Joe Biden's removal from office via the 25th Amendment, citing concerns about his mental competence.

A Controversial Call Amidst Mental Health Questions

Greene's call comes in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, which highlighted instances of memory lapses by President Biden during interviews. In response, Rep. Greene penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him, as the head of an executive department, to explore proceedings to oust the President under Section Four of the 25th Amendment.

If this were to happen, it would result in Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Acting President. However, the 25th Amendment's invocation requires the support of Vice President Harris and Biden's Democratic Cabinet, who would need to agree that the President is 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.' Following this, two-thirds majorities of both the House of Representatives and the Senate would have to vote and approve the President's removal.

A History of Violent Rhetoric

This call to action is not the first time Greene has made headlines. She has previously encouraged violence against Democrats, even going so far as to suggest that Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be executed. Furthermore, Greene has consistently supported former President Donald Trump, who himself stands accused of inciting the Capitol insurrection on January 6, marking one of the worst attacks on US soil in recent history.

The 25th Amendment: A Double-Edged Sword?

The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967 following President John F. Kennedy's assassination, outlines the procedures for replacing the President in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation. However, Section Four, which Greene is calling upon, has never been invoked and remains a murky area of constitutional law.

While Greene's call may seem extreme, it underscores the growing debate around presidential accountability and mental fitness. As the nation grapples with the implications of Hur's report, the line between political maneuvering and genuine concern for the President's wellbeing becomes increasingly blurred.

With the political landscape more divided than ever, Representative Greene's call to invoke the 25th Amendment sets a precedent that could reverberate far beyond the current administration. Amidst this backdrop of uncertainty, the question remains: Where do we draw the line between political strategy and the greater good?

As the 25th Amendment hangs in the balance, so too does the future of the Biden presidency. Marjorie Taylor Greene's call for President Biden's removal, fueled by concerns over his mental competence, has sparked a national conversation about the Amendment's purpose and potential misuse.

In this climate of political division and constitutional debate, the fate of the President and the application of the 25th Amendment remain uncertain. The nation watches, waits, and wonders: What will become of the Biden presidency, and what precedent will Greene's call set for the future?