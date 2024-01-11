en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Poland

Mariusz Kamiński’s Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Mariusz Kamiński’s Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention

In a candid revelation on Telewizja Republika, Barbara Kamińska, wife of the embattled former Polish interior minister Mariusz Kamiński, unraveled the emotions and convictions that stirred within her husband before his arrest. In the midst of political chaos, Kamiński’s resolve remained unshaken, anchored by a profound dedication to the memory of Poland’s brave martyrs.

Mariusz Kamiński’s Duty to Poland

With his parliamentary mandate stripped away, Kamiński resorted to the guiding force of his country’s storied past. He drew strength from the November, January, and Warsaw uprisings, emblematic of Poland’s indomitable spirit. His family’s legacy, marred by the horrors of war and sacrifice, served as a personal testament. His uncle, Kleofas Kamiński, killed by the Germans at Gdański Railway Station during the Warsaw Uprising, is commemorated on the ‘Powstańcze Biogramy’ website.

Roma Wąsik’s Testimony

Parallel to Kamiński’s ordeal is the story of Roma Wąsik, wife of Maciej Wąsik, Kamiński’s deputy, who was also incarcerated. Both women grappled with the emotional and practical challenges of their husbands’ arrests. They interpreted these events as a concerted attack by adversaries linked to the December 13 coalition.

Controversial Detentions and Political Firestorm

The detentions of Kamiński and Wąsik have sparked a political maelstrom in Poland, with accusations of abuse of power, political influence over judicial processes, and concerns about the rule of law. The role of the Law and Justice party (PiS), the intervention of President Andrzej Duda, and the reopening of the case after a government shift have intensified the controversy. As the situation unfolds, Barbara Kamińska maintains her reticence to engage in legal wrangling, viewing it as a game where public opinion could have life-or-death consequences.

0
Poland Politics War
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Poland

See more
3 hours ago
Polish Shipping Association Joins ECSA as 21st Full Member
The Polish Shipping Association has taken a seat at the table of major players in the European maritime industry, securing its status as the 21st full member of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA). Born from a merger of the Polish Shipowners’ Association (ZAP) and the Polish Shipping Companies Association (PZPŻ), the association now stands
Polish Shipping Association Joins ECSA as 21st Full Member
Duda Inaugurates Tusk-Led Government, Signaling Pro-European Shift in Poland
10 hours ago
Duda Inaugurates Tusk-Led Government, Signaling Pro-European Shift in Poland
Political Scandal Escalates in Poland as Ex-Minister and Aide Begins Hunger Strike
11 hours ago
Political Scandal Escalates in Poland as Ex-Minister and Aide Begins Hunger Strike
Poland Ex-Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes Amid Political Turmoil
9 hours ago
Poland Ex-Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes Amid Political Turmoil
Caught on Camera: Controversial Forced Conscription of Men in Poland
9 hours ago
Caught on Camera: Controversial Forced Conscription of Men in Poland
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
10 hours ago
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
2 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
3 mins
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
3 mins
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
5 mins
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
South Korean Spy Chief Nominee Embroiled in Exxon Mobil Property Deal Controversy
5 mins
South Korean Spy Chief Nominee Embroiled in Exxon Mobil Property Deal Controversy
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
5 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
The Widowhood Effect: Understanding Its Impact on the Elderly
5 mins
The Widowhood Effect: Understanding Its Impact on the Elderly
Political Parties Accused of Blocking Inquiry into RCMP's Treatment of Rebel News Personality
6 mins
Political Parties Accused of Blocking Inquiry into RCMP's Treatment of Rebel News Personality
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
46 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app