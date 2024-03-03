Maritime Workers Union Denies Drug Seizure Link, Emphasizing Commitment to Clean Sector

In a significant development at Tin Can Port, Nigeria, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has vehemently refuted claims associating its member with a recent narcotics seizure. The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended Falowo Samuel Kayode, allegedly a dockworker, in connection with two containers found to contain 56.39kg of Cocaine and 795kg of Colorado, sparking controversy and confusion regarding the involvement of union members.

MWUN's vigorous denial comes amidst efforts to safeguard the integrity of Nigerian ports and its workforce. The Union's President-General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, emphasized that the arrested individual is employed by Five Star Logistics Terminal, thereby not a member of the Dockworkers Branch of MWUN. This clarification aims to dissociate the union from any drug-related activities, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a narcotics-free environment within the maritime sector. Furthermore, MWUN has actively engaged in nationwide campaigns to educate its members on the dangers and legal consequences of drug handling and trafficking.

Sensitization and Strict Warnings

MWUN's proactive measures include extensive sensitization programs across all port formations. The Union has unequivocally warned its members against involvement with narcotics, emphasizing that any member found complicit in such activities will face immediate expulsion. This stance reflects MWUN's dedication to preserving Nigeria's reputation among the global maritime community and ensuring the safety and security of port operations.

The incorrect association of MWUN members with narcotics seizures not only tarnishes the Union's reputation but also undermines its efforts to promote a drug-free workplace. MWUN's call for media rectification underscores the importance of accurate reporting, especially in matters affecting national security and international relations. As the Union continues its fight against drug trafficking within the maritime industry, the need for responsible journalism and factual accuracy remains paramount.

MWUN's clear stance and ongoing initiatives highlight the critical role of labor unions in combating illicit activities, ensuring workforce integrity, and fostering a safe and secure maritime sector. As developments unfold, the maritime community and stakeholders will closely monitor the outcomes of this incident and the Union's continued efforts to maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics at Nigerian ports.