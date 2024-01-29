Marie Madeleine Mborantsuo, the former president of Gabon's Constitutional Court, has been appointed to the honorary position, triggering a wave of internal disagreement. The controversy emerges in the wake of the August 2023 coup, which displaced Mborantsuo, who had held the position since the court's inception in 1991.

General Endorses Controversial Appointment

Despite public disapproval, General Brice Oligui Ngema, the coup leader, has endorsed Mborantsuo's nomination. The honorary role confers certain privileges, including medical insurance and access to a company car, further fueling the public's discontent. However, the presidency's spokesperson, Telesphore Obame Ngomo, justified the appointment on state TV, arguing that the transitional president's decree is in line with the organic law of the Constitutional Court.

Mborantsuo's Tenure: A History of Disputed Elections

Throughout Mborantsuo's tenure, the Constitutional Court consistently validated disputed presidential election outcomes in Gabon, thus infuriating a significant number of citizens. Critics argue that her appointment as honorary president is a clear sign of maintaining power and an affront to transparency and fairness within the country's institutions.

Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions

The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, which overthrew President Ali Bongo, has pledged to conduct elections in August 2025. Despite the controversy surrounding Mborantsuo's appointment, the committee remains committed to its agenda of rebuilding Gabon's institutions and restoring democratic processes. The Gabonese people, however, demand more transparency and fairness, particularly in the wake of this contentious appointment.