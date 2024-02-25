Maria Corina Machado Urges Release of Detained Campaign Leaders in Venezuela

Opposition candidate María Corina Machado demanded the immediate release of her three campaign leaders, unjustly detained by Nicolás Maduro's regime a month ago. In a statement, the leader of Vente Venezuela criticized the "repressive forces" of the Venezuelan government, accusing them of being behind the "kidnapping" of her collaborators, Luis Camacaro, Juan Freites, and Guillermo López, on January 23.

Campaign Leaders' Unjust Detention: Demands for Release Echo in Venezuela

Coordinator of the Human Rights Committee of the organization, Orlando Moreno pointed out that, after being arbitrarily deprived of their freedom "without a judicial order," they were victims of "forced disappearance" and "criminalized through social media by regime spokespersons."

The campaign leaders in the states of Yaracuy, La Guaira, and Trujillo were "victims of a systematic pattern of human rights violations that the regime has undertaken against political leaders, social leaders, human rights activists, and civil society who have bravely decided to speak out for citizens" to "restore democracy," the statement continued. It expressed concern that they were denied the right to due process and not allowed to communicate with their families or trusted lawyers.

Opposition Demands Release Amidst Crackdown on Dissidents in Venezuela

The Venezuelan opposition consistently demands the release of dissident voices in the country who have been persecuted, imprisoned, and "criminalized by a repressive Maduro, who systematically violates human rights" for criticizing authorities at Miraflores Palace. This includes the case of human rights activist Rocío San Miguel, one of the latest victims of the Venezuelan government. She was arrested on February 9 while preparing to take a flight out of the country.

After days of silence, during which her whereabouts, status, legal situation, charges against her, and communication with her lawyers were unknown, the regime confirmed her arrest and her subsequent transfer to Helicoide, the country's cruelest prison, where authorities commit torture and people live under inhumane conditions, according to numerous former political prisoners' testimonies.