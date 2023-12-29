Margaret Thatcher’s ‘Utterly Shattered’ Reaction to ‘Spycatcher’ Revealed in Newly Released Documents

A cache of recently disclosed National Archives documents has shed new light on the intense reaction of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to the publication of ‘Spycatcher.’ This memoir, penned by former MI5 officer Peter Wright, sent shockwaves through the UK government with its explosive allegations. Among the claims were reports of MI5 eavesdropping on embassies, conspiring against then-Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and suspicions that Sir Roger Hollis, MI5’s director general, was a Soviet mole.

The Battle to Suppress ‘Spycatcher’

Published in Australia and the United States after a failed court case against Wright in Sydney in 1987, ‘Spycatcher’ was initially banned in the UK in 1985. Efforts by the Thatcher government to stifle the book’s distribution proved challenging as its content found its way into newspapers and bookshops globally. The government sought an injunction based on Wright’s duty of confidentiality under the Official Secrets Act.

The Australian Trial and Thatcher’s Response

Malcolm Turnbull, Wright’s lawyer during the Australian trial and future Prime Minister of Australia, proposed a mediated solution involving media mogul Kerry Packer. However, this offer was firmly rejected by Thatcher’s government. After losing the case, Thatcher was advised to appeal, which she consented to, though it was later deemed futile as a US publishing house intended to publish the book and legal action in the US was unlikely to succeed.

The Fallout and Inquiry

The documents also highlight the intricate legal strategies and concerns regarding the book’s international distribution, and Thatcher’s opposition to an inquiry into the matter. An inquiry was eventually called for by former Prime Minister Jim Callaghan. Despite the government’s strenuous efforts, the book was cleared for sale in the UK in 1988, with Wright barred from receiving royalties from UK sales. Peter Wright passed away in 1995, leaving behind a legacy of controversy and a fortune amassed from his controversial memoir.