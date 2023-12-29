en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Margaret Thatcher’s ‘Utterly Shattered’ Reaction to ‘Spycatcher’ Revealed in Newly Released Documents

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:14 am EST
Margaret Thatcher’s ‘Utterly Shattered’ Reaction to ‘Spycatcher’ Revealed in Newly Released Documents

A cache of recently disclosed National Archives documents has shed new light on the intense reaction of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to the publication of ‘Spycatcher.’ This memoir, penned by former MI5 officer Peter Wright, sent shockwaves through the UK government with its explosive allegations. Among the claims were reports of MI5 eavesdropping on embassies, conspiring against then-Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and suspicions that Sir Roger Hollis, MI5’s director general, was a Soviet mole.

The Battle to Suppress ‘Spycatcher’

Published in Australia and the United States after a failed court case against Wright in Sydney in 1987, ‘Spycatcher’ was initially banned in the UK in 1985. Efforts by the Thatcher government to stifle the book’s distribution proved challenging as its content found its way into newspapers and bookshops globally. The government sought an injunction based on Wright’s duty of confidentiality under the Official Secrets Act.

The Australian Trial and Thatcher’s Response

Malcolm Turnbull, Wright’s lawyer during the Australian trial and future Prime Minister of Australia, proposed a mediated solution involving media mogul Kerry Packer. However, this offer was firmly rejected by Thatcher’s government. After losing the case, Thatcher was advised to appeal, which she consented to, though it was later deemed futile as a US publishing house intended to publish the book and legal action in the US was unlikely to succeed.

The Fallout and Inquiry

The documents also highlight the intricate legal strategies and concerns regarding the book’s international distribution, and Thatcher’s opposition to an inquiry into the matter. An inquiry was eventually called for by former Prime Minister Jim Callaghan. Despite the government’s strenuous efforts, the book was cleared for sale in the UK in 1988, with Wright barred from receiving royalties from UK sales. Peter Wright passed away in 1995, leaving behind a legacy of controversy and a fortune amassed from his controversial memoir.

0
International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Storm Gerrit: Widespread Disruption and Power Outages Across the UK

By Momen Zellmi

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Presidential Election Yields Clear Winner Amid Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024 Financial Forecast: Navigating Through Nonfarm Payrolls, Inflation, and Geopolitical Risks

By Waqas Arain

BRICS Expansion: Doubling Membership with Five New Nations

By Rafia Tasleem

China Celebrates 60 Years of International Medical Aid: Xi Jinping Com ...
@China · 19 mins
China Celebrates 60 Years of International Medical Aid: Xi Jinping Com ...
heart comment 0
Turkey Poised to Capitalize on Global LNG Production Boom: IEA

By BNN Correspondents

Turkey Poised to Capitalize on Global LNG Production Boom: IEA
Bermuda Eyes Full Caricom Membership to Amplify International Presence

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bermuda Eyes Full Caricom Membership to Amplify International Presence
EAM S. Jaishankar’s Visit to Tagore School in Russia Reinforces Cultural Diplomatic Ties

By Dil Bar Irshad

EAM S. Jaishankar's Visit to Tagore School in Russia Reinforces Cultural Diplomatic Ties
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates

By Dil Bar Irshad

NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
UK's Conservative Party's Stance on Taxation: A Test of Trust
18 seconds
UK's Conservative Party's Stance on Taxation: A Test of Trust
'Devil Comet' Set for Close Earth Approach: A Rare Celestial Spectacle on the Horizon
19 seconds
'Devil Comet' Set for Close Earth Approach: A Rare Celestial Spectacle on the Horizon
Tragic Loss: Kurtis 'Mad Kurt' Chapman, British Professional Wrestler, Dies at 26
46 seconds
Tragic Loss: Kurtis 'Mad Kurt' Chapman, British Professional Wrestler, Dies at 26
Mysuru Zoo on High Alert Amid Surge in Tourist Arrivals and COVID-19 Concerns
1 min
Mysuru Zoo on High Alert Amid Surge in Tourist Arrivals and COVID-19 Concerns
Gerwyn Price Knocked Out of World Darts Championship by Brendan Dolan
2 mins
Gerwyn Price Knocked Out of World Darts Championship by Brendan Dolan
Israel Ponders Resettling Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt: A Move with Far-reaching Implications
3 mins
Israel Ponders Resettling Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt: A Move with Far-reaching Implications
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball on Road to Recovery: Billy Donovan Expresses Optimism
5 mins
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball on Road to Recovery: Billy Donovan Expresses Optimism
Montreal Canadiens Eye Playoff Spot: Ylonen and Anderson Shine
6 mins
Montreal Canadiens Eye Playoff Spot: Ylonen and Anderson Shine
South African Liquor Industry Commits to Responsible Trading Practices Amid Festive Season
7 mins
South African Liquor Industry Commits to Responsible Trading Practices Amid Festive Season
'Devil Comet' Set for Close Earth Approach: A Rare Celestial Spectacle on the Horizon
19 seconds
'Devil Comet' Set for Close Earth Approach: A Rare Celestial Spectacle on the Horizon
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
3 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
3 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
3 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
3 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
3 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
3 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change
3 hours
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app