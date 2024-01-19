Margaret Hoover Calls Out Democrats for Misusing Great-Grandfather's Legacy

Margaret Hoover, the great-granddaughter of former President Herbert Hoover, has voiced her frustration over her ancestor's role as a political punchbag for Democrats. The Hoover name, synonymous with the Great Depression, is still invoked to critique economic policy, a practice that Margaret Hoover finds outdated and unreflective of the complexities of history.

Hoover vs. The Great Depression

Margaret Hoover has called for a more nuanced understanding of her great-grandfather's presidency. She asserts that both Herbert Hoover and President Franklin D. Roosevelt grappled with the Great Depression, an economic disaster that neither leader could fully resolve. Her remarks suggest that our grasp of macroeconomics has developed since that era, making the 90-year-old critique obsolete.

Trump, Biden, and the Herbert Hoover Card

The discussion emerged following an instance where former President Donald Trump voiced his aversion to being compared to Herbert Hoover, fearing associations with economic downfall. In a sharp retort, President Joe Biden designated Trump as the "already Herbert Hoover" of his era, pointing to job losses incurred during Trump's tenure while sidestepping the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN's senior political commentator, David Axelrod, drew attention to the fact that it was Trump who initially invoked Herbert Hoover's name. This led to a brief exchange with Margaret Hoover, who contested Axelrod's label of Trump as a Republican, suggesting an over-simplistic view of political identities.

HuffPost's Call to Action

