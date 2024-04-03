Marcos Jr.'s Trust Rating Plummets, Revealing Shifts in Duterte Strongholds

Recent surveys unveil a significant drop in Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s trust ratings, particularly in regions formerly loyal to ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte. According to Publicus Asia and Pulse Asia's latest findings, the first quarter of 2024 marks a pivotal moment for Marcos Jr.'s presidency, as both approval and trust ratings face double-digit declines.

Advertisment

Survey Insights: A Detailed Look

Publicus Asia's Pahayag 2024 First Quarter survey illustrates a dramatic fall in President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte's approval ratings, plummeting from 58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 44 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Pulse Asia's March 2024 survey further corroborates this trend, revealing a 13% decrease in approval rating to 55%, alongside a 16% reduction in trust rating to 57%. Notably, the most pronounced decreases were observed in Mindanao, a known Duterte bastion, where trust and approval ratings for Marcos Jr. dipped by 32% and 22%, respectively. Additionally, among socioeconomic categories, Class E recorded the largest downturn in support for the president.

Understanding the Decline

Advertisment

The reasons behind this sharp decline in President Marcos Jr.'s ratings are multifaceted. Political analysts point to growing public dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of key issues such as inflation, unemployment, and the ongoing South China Sea dispute. Furthermore, the erosion of trust and approval in Duterte strongholds suggests a shifting political landscape, potentially influenced by Vice President Sara Duterte's own waning popularity. This sentiment is mirrored across various demographic groups, highlighting a broader national trend of disillusionment.

Implications for Marcos Jr.'s Presidency

The significant downturn in trust and approval ratings poses challenges for President Marcos Jr.'s administration, signaling a need for strategic recalibration. With the 2024 national elections on the horizon, these findings underscore potential vulnerabilities within Marcos Jr.'s political base. Analysts suggest that to regain public trust, the administration must address pressing socioeconomic issues more effectively and rebuild confidence in its governance capabilities. Additionally, the decline in Duterte strongholds indicates a possible reconfiguration of political alliances and voter preferences in the Philippines.

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confronts these pivotal trust and approval rating declines, the coming months will be crucial in determining the future trajectory of his presidency. The shifting sentiments in former Duterte strongholds and across socioeconomic classes reflect broader national concerns, pressing the administration to respond with tangible policy measures and renewed political strategies. This moment of reckoning could either catalyze a comeback for Marcos Jr. or signify a deeper, more enduring disaffection among the Filipino electorate.