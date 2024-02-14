Marcos Calls for Probe into DSWD's Cash Aid Program and its Links to Charter Change Drive

Senator Imee Marcos is calling for a separate investigation into the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) cash aid program, Ayuda sa Kapos sa Kita (AKAP), which mysteriously appeared in the 2024 budget. Marcos suspects that the P26.7 billion funding for AKAP may be linked to the signature drive for Charter change through a people's initiative. The senator wants DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to clarify the issue and aims to focus on the PI controversy before addressing the cash aid program.
A Surprising Discovery
During bicameral conference committee meetings, Senator Imee Marcos was surprised to learn about the inclusion of the P26.7-billion AKAP in the proposed 2024 national budget. This new social aid program, which aims to help those near the poverty line, was not included in the DSWD's original budget proposal for 2024. Marcos expressed concern over the lack of transparency in the budget bill amendments and has called for accountability in the approval process.
The People's Initiative Connection
Senator Marcos questioned the sudden appearance of AKAP's funding and linked it to the controversial people's initiative campaign for Constitutional amendments. She believes that the funds may have been allocated to gather support for Charter change. In response, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian denied that any funds from this year's budget have been spent on AKAP. Senator Marcos, however, is not convinced and intends to push for a separate investigation to clarify the matter.
Urgent Calls for Action
In a related development, Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa urged the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to expedite the process of allowing individuals to withdraw their signatures from the People's Initiative forms pushing for Charter change. Dela Rosa expressed concern over the possibility of signature misuse and emphasized the importance of protecting the public's constitutional rights. As the controversy surrounding AKAP and the people's initiative unfolds, Senator Marcos remains determined to uncover the truth and ensure that public funds are used responsibly.
As Imee Marcos delves deeper into the investigation, she hopes to shed light on the possible connections between the cash aid program and the people's initiative for Charter change. By demanding transparency and accountability, Marcos is fighting to protect the integrity of the budget approval process and safeguard the interests of the Filipino people.