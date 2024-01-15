en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to ‘Save America’

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to ‘Save America’

In a significant political development, Senator Marco Rubio has publicly backed former President Donald Trump as the beacon of leadership to rectify the issues he perceives to have been orchestrated by President Joe Biden’s administration. This endorsement publicly broadcasted, forms part of the ongoing political discourse in the run-up to the next presidential election, where Trump is seen as a probable contender.

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the only way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created. It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!” Rubio said.

Endorsing Trump: Rubio’s Strategic Political Move

Senator Marco Rubio’s endorsement of Trump is not an isolated political event. It marks Rubio as the 24th Republican senator to express public support for the former President in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary. This endorsement is particularly noteworthy as it implies that both U.S. senators from Florida, Rubio and Rick Scott, are now firmly advocating for Trump, sidestepping Governor Ron DeSantis. Rubio’s support places Trump a whisker away from securing majority support among the GOP senators.

Trump: The Antidote to Biden’s Administration?

The Florida senator has been explicit in his support for Trump’s leadership, portraying it as the sole solution to the ‘disaster’ he believes has been birthed under Biden’s administration. A firm believer in the urgency of ‘saving America’, Rubio advocates for a decisive approach to confront the challenges he insists have emerged during Biden’s tenure.

The Road to the Presidential Election

This endorsement comes as something of a surprise, given that Nikki Haley, former U.N. Ambassador, had supported Rubio during his 2016 presidential campaign. Despite their complicated history, Rubio and Trump now find themselves united in their shared objective – defeating Biden and ‘saving America’. As the political climate intensifies in the lead-up to the Iowa Caucuses, Rubio’s endorsement of Trump sets the stage for a fiercely contested Republican race.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
In a decisive move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected a plea to delay the impending general elections set for February 8, 2024. The appeal, originating from a Senate resolution passed on January 5, called for a postponement citing severe weather conditions and deteriorating security scenarios. Despite these concerns, the ECP has resolutely
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
36 mins ago
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
46 mins ago
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
11 mins ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
20 mins ago
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
20 mins ago
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
20 seconds
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
1 min
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
1 min
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
4 mins
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
5 mins
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
5 mins
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
5 mins
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
5 mins
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
6 mins
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
30 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
51 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app