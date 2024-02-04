Marco Island, Florida Contemplating 'Bill of Rights Sanctuary City' Status

Marco Island, Florida is contemplating adopting the mantle of a 'Bill of Rights sanctuary city', a move that mirrors the status achieved by its neighbor, Collier County, in August. The city council's proposal is a declaration of resistance against what they view as unconstitutional federal government mandates, with a particular focus on matters concerning firearms and personal information.

Asserting Rights Amidst Government Mandates

The proposed decree, if passed, would empower Marco Island to outright refuse the enforcement of federal mandates that the city council or its citizens deem to be in violation of the Constitution. A unique feature of this proposed ordinance is that it grants citizens the right to sue the city, if they perceive that their participation in a federal program infringes upon their constitutional rights.

Responding to Perceived Overreach

This move is largely seen as a response to what is perceived as government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. The enforcement of social distancing, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements has sparked a debate nationwide, and Marco Island is no exception. The city council, in a show of unanimous agreement, voted to advance the proposal to a second reading, scheduled for February 5.

Reflecting a Growing Sentiment

Earlier in the month, Marco Island also passed the Health Freedom Bill of Rights, which further underlines the sentiment prevalent in the city. The general mood reflects a deep-seated frustration with the federal government's actions during the pandemic and a fervent desire to uphold personal freedoms.