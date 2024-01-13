en English
Human Rights

March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace

The heart of Washington D.C. pulsated with a different beat on Saturday, as the ‘March on Washington for Gaza’ commenced, drawing global attention towards the plight of the people dwelling in the Gaza Strip. Participants poured in from over 20 states, forming a human mosaic of diverse individuals, organizations, and advocacy groups, united by their concern for human rights, humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of peace in the Middle East.

Walking for Gaza: A United Front

What began as a call by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine and the ANSWER Coalition, quickly transformed into a large-scale demonstration, making visible the growing discontent with the ongoing conflict in the region. The streets resonated with chants calling for an end to violence, lifting of blockades, and advocating for a two-state solution as a path towards peace. The march, a peaceful demonstration, underscored the importance of international solidarity with the Palestinian people and the urgency of diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

A Call to Action: The International Response

The event was not isolated in its efforts. Simultaneously, a ‘global day of action for Palestine’ was unfolding worldwide, with protests erupting in Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Greece, Pakistan, and more. The collective outcry was clear – a demand for a ceasefire, an end to the bloodshed that has claimed 23,843 lives, and wounded more than 60,317, and an accusation of the US’s complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people.

Marching Forward: The Path Ahead

The organizers, along with the participants, called upon the international community to take decisive steps towards supporting the rights of Palestinians and finding a sustainable resolution to the tensions in the Middle East. The ‘March on Washington for Gaza’ serves as a beacon of hope, a testament to the power of collective action, and a call to the world to not turn a blind eye to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Human Rights Politics
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

