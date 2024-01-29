Marcelino Libanan Advocates for Church-State Separation in Public Worship

House Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-list Representative Marcelino Libanan has raised his voice against the intertwining of prayers with political agendas during public worship. As a former Catholic seminarian, Libanan has emphasized the importance of maintaining the separation of church and state. He has underscored the sanctity of prayers and the need to keep religious platforms free from political ambitions.

Libanan has stressed the need for leaders and citizens alike to ensure that their actions, words, and prayers are in harmony with the genuine pursuit of the greater good, always remaining under God's guidance. He has urged for the maintenance of sacred boundaries between faith and politics, emphasizing that worship should remain pure and untouched by any political intentions.

A Response to Recent Events

This appeal by Libanan comes in light of recent occurrences where certain individuals have used prayers as a medium to air their political views. Such actions, according to Libanan, undermine the sacredness of religious practices. He expressed his concern over the use of religious venues and prayers as platforms for political statements or advancement. The separation of church and state, he believes, is crucial to uphold the sanctity of religious practice.