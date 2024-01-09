en English
Politics

Marc Burca: Reform UK’s New Face for Kensington Bayswater

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Marc Burca: Reform UK’s New Face for Kensington Bayswater

Marc Burca, the septuagenarian entrepreneur and former magazine publisher, is making an unexpected return to the public sphere. Selected by Reform UK as their candidate for the Kensington Bayswater constituency in London, Burca’s decision to step out of retirement has been fuelled by his deep-seated concerns about the future of the country. Inspired by Nigel Farage, the founder of Reform UK, and Richard Tice, its leader, Burca is making a bid to effect change in a political landscape that he believes is increasingly unstable.

Concerns About Assimilation

At the heart of Burca’s campaign are his concerns about the lack of assimilation within communities. A father of six and grandfather to four, Burca’s fears are personal as much as they are political. He worries about the kind of Britain his grandchildren are set to inherit, and believes that the fragmentation of communities is a significant threat to societal cohesion.

Return to Politics

Once a close associate of Pamella Bordes, former Miss India and House of Commons researcher turned call girl, Burca’s political affiliations have always been a point of interest. His return to politics, however, is not merely a bid for personal gain or public recognition. Driven by a genuine concern for the future, Burca hopes to use his position as a Reform UK candidate to address the issues that he believes are plaguing the country.

Other Personalities in the Spotlight

While Burca’s political comeback has caught the public eye, it is not the only surprise in recent news. Singer Sophie Ellis Bextor has expressed her delight at the unexpected resurgence of her 2001 hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ on TikTok and the charts. Meanwhile, Shirley Conran and her son Jasper Conran, renowned designer and fitness enthusiast, continue to make headlines, as does supermodel Kate Moss, who is celebrating her 50th birthday in Mustique with her daughter Lila. Adding to the celebrity news, actor Tom Hiddleston, beloved for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also makes a brief appearance in the limelight.

Politics Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

