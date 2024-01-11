Marc Bean Announces Return of Free Democratic Movement to Bermuda's Politics

Marc Bean, the founder of the Free Democratic Movement (FDM) and a former leader of the Progressive Labour Party (PLP), has announced the return of the FDM to Bermuda's political landscape during an appearance on the Daily Hour broadcast talk show. Bean, who took a step back from the political limelight in 2016, emphasized that his retreat was not a complete departure from the political sphere. His vision for the FDM is to draw in swing voters who are disillusioned with the current racial dichotomy in Bermuda's politics.

Advertisment

Bean Criticizes PLP Leadership

Bean did not mince words during his broadcast, criticizing the PLP leadership for their divergence from the party's founding principles. He accused them of using distractions as a smokescreen to deflect attention from pressing issues. Despite the FDM's lack of success in securing any seats in the 2020 General Election, Bean is confident about the role the party can play. He envisages the FDM as a potential government-in-waiting, a stark contrast to the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), which, in his view, has no chance of regaining government after its solitary term.

FDM's Role in Bermuda's Politics

Advertisment

Bean was vocal in his critique of the current government's performance and expressed dissatisfaction with the PLP, though he was quick to clarify his enduring affection for its members. He also addressed the elephant in the room - race in Bermuda's politics, stressing the need for political maturity. Center-stage in his praise was Public Works Minister Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch. Bean commended Burch for his transparency in handling failed projects, underscoring the need for accountability in leadership.

Bean's Future Role

While Bean stopped short of committing to leading the FDM, he expressed his commitment to rebuilding the party. He emphasized the crucial need to provide voters with alternatives to the incumbent parties, underscoring the importance of a change in Bermuda's political landscape.