Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike for Reservation Law

Manoj Jarange Patil, an ardent activist from Antarwali-Saraati in Maharashtra's Jalna district, has initiated an indefinite hunger strike. His mission? To compel the state government to implement the Maratha reservation law. Today, February 10, 2024, marks the beginning of Patil's resolute endeavor.

A Clarion Call for Justice

Manoj Jarange Patil, a name synonymous with unwavering determination, has taken a stand for the rights of the Maratha community. His demands are clear: he seeks the immediate convening of a special assembly session to transform the state government's draft notification on Maratha reservation into law.

Patil's resolve is evident in his nine-point charter of demands, which includes the withdrawal of cases against members of the Maratha community. Once the reservation is granted, Patil plans to celebrate with a grand Vijay rally, a 'Maha Diwali' of sorts, to commemorate this significant victory.

A Draft Notification and its Discontents

The current situation stems from the state government's issuance of a draft notification regarding the Maratha reservation. However, contradictory statements by political leaders have cast doubt on its credibility. The Maratha community, led by Patil, is adamant about securing reservations in education and jobs under the OBC category.

The inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category, however, is a contentious issue within the Maharashtra government. Senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed concerns about the potential impact on existing OBC reservations.

A Legal Labyrinth

The Supreme Court previously invalidated the Maratha reservation on May 5, 2021, citing that it surpassed the 50 percent cap on reservations. Despite this ruling, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reassured the community that the Maratha reservation will be provided without affecting other communities' reservations, and that it will adhere to all necessary criteria.

In the face of these challenges, Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike serves as a beacon of hope for the Maratha community. His actions underscore the community's relentless pursuit of justice and equality.

As Manoj Jarange Patil embarks on this indefinite hunger strike, the world watches with bated breath. His courage and determination echo the sentiments of thousands of Marathas who yearn for their rightful place in society.

In the coming days, the state government's actions will be closely scrutinized. Will they heed Patil's demands and fulfill their promises to the Maratha community? Only time will tell.