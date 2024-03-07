Maplewood Mayoral Race Heats Up: Knapper's Missing Campaign Report, No Debate with Greenberg

As Maplewood's mayoral race draws near, incumbent Mayor Nikylan Knapper and challenger Barry Greenberg find themselves in the spotlight for reasons beyond their political platforms. Knapper has yet to submit her campaign finance report, which was due two weeks ago, while both candidates will miss the opportunity to debate each other, leaving voters with less insight into their potential leadership.

Delayed Campaign Finance Report Raises Questions

Mayor Nikylan Knapper's campaign has come under scrutiny after failing to submit the required campaign finance report by the February 22 deadline. The absence of this documentation has sparked speculation and concern among Maplewood residents about the transparency and accountability of Knapper's re-election campaign. Knapper's campaign treasurer, Shevaun McNaughton, has taken responsibility for the oversight, promising a swift resolution. In contrast, challenger Barry Greenberg, who is running as a write-in candidate, managed to file his report a day before the deadline, showing a campaign funded by grassroots support, including significant contributions from himself and local attorney Dan Lessig.

No Debate in Sight

Adding to the election's intrigue, plans for a debate between Knapper and Greenberg have fallen through. Despite efforts by local community news outlet 40 South News and the League of Women Voters to organize a forum, Knapper did not commit by the specified deadline, leading to the cancellation of what could have been a pivotal event for Maplewood voters. This marks the second instance of Knapper opting out of a debate with Greenberg, further limiting the electorate's ability to directly compare the candidates' visions for the city's future.

Knapper's tenure as Maplewood's mayor has not been without controversy. Recent criticisms have centered around the contentious departure of city manager Michael Reese and the subsequent appointment of Amber Withycombe, a political ally of Knapper's with no prior city management experience, as Reese's replacement. These developments, combined with the current issues surrounding Knapper's campaign finance report and the lack of a public debate, have fueled discussions about leadership and governance in Maplewood.