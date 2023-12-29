en English
Crime

Maoist Leader’s Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Maoist Leader’s Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly

In a chilling turn of events, a team from the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) allegedly posted posters at a tribal settlement in Wayanad district, Kerala, on December 28, 2023. The posters carried the grim news of the death of female Maoist leader, Kavitha, known by her alias Lakshmi, in a police encounter in Kannur district on November 13, 2023.

(Read Also: INS Imphal: A Tribute to India’s Martial History and a Beacon of Self-Reliant Defence)

High-Stakes Encounter

The posters, believed to be delivered by Jogi, the spokesperson of the CPI (Maoist)’s Western Ghats Special Zone Committee, detailed the tragic sequence of events. Kavitha reportedly confronted the elite commando force Kerala Thunderbolts at Ayyankunnu grama panchayat. The encounter, described as unexpected, resulted in Kavitha sustaining severe injuries. Despite being rescued, she later succumbed to her wounds and was cremated in the Western Ghats.

Accusations of Collaboration

The CPI (Maoist) note took a bold stance, accusing the Indian central government under Prime Minister Modi and the Kerala state government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of orchestrating a joint operation for corporate interests. The note labeled Kavitha’s death as a murder, a stark accusation directed towards the two governments.

(Read Also: RBI Proposes New Licensing Framework for Forex Transactions: A Deeper Dive)

‘Operation Samadhan’

The Maoist group reportedly encountered police action four times within a month in the region, attributing this to ‘Operation Samadhan’, an alleged initiative by Modi’s government to suppress Maoist forces in the lead-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The police have been actively targeting areas known for Maoist activities, including multiple locations in Kannur and Wayanad districts. Residents of the Gundikapparambu hamlet reported that a six-member Maoist team was responsible for posting the notices, although the identities of the individuals remain unknown.

Crime India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

