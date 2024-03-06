Mantashe Urges US: Let South Africa Develop Uranium for Nuclear Power Amid Renewal Talks for Koeberg

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has made a compelling call to the United States, urging it to allow South Africa the autonomy to develop its uranium deposits for domestic nuclear power generation. This appeal comes amid ongoing discussions with the US regarding the renewal of the license for the Koeberg nuclear power plant, South Africa's sole nuclear facility and a cornerstone in the nation's energy infrastructure.

Strengthening Energy Sovereignty

During the Africa Energy Indaba, Mantashe highlighted the strategic importance of utilizing domestic uranium resources for nuclear fuel, thereby reducing reliance on imports from the US and France. His stance reflects South Africa's broader ambition to assert its energy sovereignty while adhering to international non-proliferation agreements. The initiative to expand Koeberg and add 2,500 megawatts of nuclear generation capacity underscores a commitment to both energy security and sustainable development.

Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future

Mantashe assured that South Africa's nuclear energy strategy would be both cautious and calculated, aiming to avoid the controversies and setbacks that marked previous attempts at nuclear expansion. The reference to the halted Rosatom deal under President Jacob Zuma's administration serves as a reminder of the pitfalls of unbridled nuclear ambitions. Furthermore, Mantashe drew attention to the European Union's 2022 decision to include nuclear energy in its green investment taxonomy, suggesting a reevaluation of nuclear power's role in the global energy transition.

Debating Nuclear's Role in Energy Transition

The call for nuclear power to play a central role in South Africa's energy mix has sparked a lively debate among experts and stakeholders. While proponents argue for nuclear's reliability and low carbon emissions, critics caution against its high costs and lengthy construction timelines. The Energy Indaba witnessed robust discussions on the future of energy in Africa, with a consensus on the need for a diverse mix of energy sources to ensure reliability, address climate change, and stimulate economic growth.

As South Africa navigates the complexities of expanding its nuclear capacity, the international community watches closely. Mantashe's push for greater energy autonomy through uranium development represents a pivotal moment in the country's energy narrative, challenging global norms while advocating for a sustainable and secure energy future. The outcome of these discussions with the US, and the eventual path South Africa takes, could influence energy policies and practices far beyond its borders.