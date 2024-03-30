Manoj Tiwari's Role in North-East Delhi's Lok Sabha Elections: A Political Analysis

Immediately after the assembly elections of Delhi in 2020, North-East Delhi was rocked by intense communal violence, experiencing heart-wrenching losses on both sides and deepening the social and communal divide in the region. This part of the city, bearing both the scars of its past and the anxiety for its future, is bracing for another electoral showdown in future Lok Sabha elections.

HOW NORTH-EAST DELHI'S POLITICAL MOOD CHANGES WITH ELECTIONS

North-East Delhi, the largest district of Delhi, has a vibrant populace with a diverse demographic. The Scheduled Caste (SC) makes up 16.3 percent of the region, Muslims constitute 20.74 percent, Brahmins 11.61 percent, Vaishya (Bania) 4.68 percent, Punjabi 4 percent, Gurjar 7.57 percent, and OBC makes a noticeable share with 21.75 percent. The dynamic political landscape of North-East Delhi has seen significant shifts over the years. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party under J.P. Agarwal had a commanding lead with 59.03 percent of votes against BJP's B.L. Sharma Prem, who secured just 33.71 percent, with BSP's Haji Dilshad trailing at 5.02 percent. However, the 2014 Lok Sabha election witnessed a significant pivot, with the BJP's Manoj Tiwari winning 45.38 percent of the votes, followed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Anand Kumar at 34.41 percent, leaving Congress at just 16.05 percent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP stance grew stronger with Manoj Tiwari fetching 53.86 percent votes. Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit managed to bring the Congress back to some fight with 28.83 percent, while AAP had a considerable dip with only 13.05 percent.

MANOJ TIWARI: THE ONLY SITTING BJP MP TO GET TICKET

Manoj Tiwari, a two-time Member of Parliament (MP), is the only sitting parliamentarian out of seven BJP MPs in Delhi who has been awarded a ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While prominent BJP figures like Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Gautam Gambhir, and Hans Raj Hans were denied tickets, Tiwari's receipt of the same leads us to question what are the factors that favored him. As renown would have it, Manoj Tiwari is not only held in high regard in Delhi but is also venerated in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, owing to his celebrated status as a seasoned Bhojpuri actor and singer. Tiwari's fame in the cinema sphere empowers him to campaign effectively, particularly in states with a significant Poorvanchali population, thus adding political weight to the