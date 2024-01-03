Manningham Housing Chiefs Express Optimism for 2024 Amidst Challenges

In the face of adverse socio-economic factors and the lingering aftermath of the pandemic, Lee Bloomfield, CEO, and Rupert Pometsey, chair of Manningham Housing Association, have voiced their optimistic outlook for the coming year. In particular, they spotlight the regions of Bradford and Keighley as areas primed for significant development and growth in 2024.

Challenges and Critical Observations

While their vision is hopeful, Bloomfield and Pometsey are not blind to the harsh realities of the past year. They underscore the disproportionate impact of the cost-of-living crisis on older individuals from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds. The duo also pointedly criticizes the central government’s decision-makers for their perceived failure in delivering on their pledges for more affordable homes, improved transport, and increased employment opportunities – key promises of the touted ‘levelling-up’ agenda.

HS2, the proposed high-speed railway, became a symbol of this perceived failure. Its cancellation and the subsequent reallocation of resources to London and the southeast became a glaring indication of the government’s supposed inability to fulfill its promises to the regions of Bradford and Keighley.

The Future: Elections and Cultural Recognition

Despite the critique, Bloomfield and Pometsey remain hopeful. They see the coming general election as a turning point, a moment of potential political accountability, and an opportunity for positive change. However, their most palpable excitement is reserved for Bradford’s upcoming recognition as the UK City of Culture 2025.

This esteemed designation is projected to generate nearly 7,000 new jobs, promising a significant boost to the local economy. An economic growth of an estimated £389 million is expected, providing a much-needed infusion into the local economic landscape. Manningham Housing Association, which currently manages over 1,400 affordable homes in Bradford and Keighley, stands ready to support this growth, reaffirming their commitment to their residents, many of whom hail from BAME communities.