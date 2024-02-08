Manjit Singh's Plea for Full Disbursement of Financial Package to Displaced Persons

Manjit Singh Urges for Full Disbursement of Financial Package to Displaced Persons

On a chilly February afternoon in the village of Gokale Chak, Manjit Singh, the provincial president of Apni Party and a former minister, took center stage at a public rally. With a fiery resolve, he called on the Indian government to release the complete financial package promised to those displaced by conflicts between India and Pakistan in 1947, 1965, and 1971.

The government had pledged a package of ₹25 lakh per family for their rehabilitation. However, Singh highlighted that only ₹5.5 lakh per family had been disbursed, a far cry from the original promise. He criticized the improper implementation and urged the government to address the needs of the neglected displaced persons.

A Cry for Justice and Adequate Representation

Singh's impassioned speech touched on the issues faced by displaced persons in the Jammu region, particularly their lack of property rights on lands allotted by previous governments. He emphasized the need for their rights to be acknowledged and respected.

Currently, only one legislative assembly seat is reserved for displaced persons, a fact that Singh strongly opposes. He advocated for the reservation of eight legislative assembly seats for them, echoing their demand for adequate representation.

The Battle for Statehood and Constitutional Rights

During his speech, Singh also addressed the denial of constitutional rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to elect their own government due to overdue elections. He stressed the need for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which he believes would give the people the power to resolve their issues through an elected government.

Singh spoke about the welfare policies of Apni Party, promising equitable development in both regions if the party forms the next government. He emphasized that development and unemployment issues could be effectively tackled under an elected government.

A Call to Action for Displaced Persons

As the rally drew to a close, Manjit Singh's call to action reverberated through the crowd. His demand for the full disbursement of the financial package and the rights of displaced persons struck a chord with many, instilling hope for a future where their struggles would be acknowledged and addressed.

This is not just a story about Manjit Singh and his demands; it's a tale of resilience, hope, and the relentless pursuit of justice. It's a testament to the human spirit, even in the face of adversity, and a reminder that every voice matters.

As the sun set on Gokale Chak, the crowd dispersed, leaving behind a palpable sense of determination. The fight for the rights of displaced persons is far from over, but with leaders like Manjit Singh at the helm, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon.