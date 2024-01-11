en English
Canada

Manitoba NDP Expands St. Boniface Hospital with 36 Acute Beds

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Manitoba NDP Expands St. Boniface Hospital with 36 Acute Beds

In a response to the escalating wait times at the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, the new NDP government of Manitoba, led by Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara, has announced the addition of 36 new acute care beds. The announcement comes in the wake of patients experiencing nearly 14-hour wait times as the hospital’s emergency department grapples with full occupancy and the daunting task of patient transfer due to a lack of available beds.

The government has earmarked a significant $13 million for this endeavor, aiming to alleviate the strain on the hospital’s emergency department. The new beds will be phased in, with the first batch anticipated to be operational by late March. The government expects to have all 36 beds up and running within the year, a move that is hoped will significantly reduce wait times.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Staffing Challenges

However, the addition of new beds brings to light a pressing issue – the current shortage of healthcare staff. The province lacks the necessary number of doctors and nurses to fully staff the new beds, a challenge that the government acknowledges. To address this, they are actively engaged in efforts to recruit more healthcare workers, reaching out to students and striving to retain existing staff. Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara and Premier Wab Kinew stressed upon the importance of staff retention, training, and recruitment in reducing the long wait times.

The announcement was positively received by the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals. However, there is concern that there are insufficient specialized professionals to staff the existing beds, let alone the new ones. This indicates a significant need for recruitment and training initiatives. The government, aware that it will take years to fix the healthcare system, views the addition of inpatient capacity at St. Boniface Hospital as an essential first step.

Canada Health Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

