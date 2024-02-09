Manipur's Police Commandos Receive Overdue Recognition and Allowance Increase

Manipur's State Police Commandos, the unsung heroes in the fight against ethnic violence, are finally being acknowledged by the state government. In a landmark decision taken during a council of ministers meeting led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, these commandos will now receive a monthly compensatory allowance of Rs 5,000. Personnel stationed in difficult areas will also see an increase in their allowance, with Rs 3,000 added to their monthly salary.

A Turbulent Landscape

Manipur, a northeastern state of India, has been grappling with ethnic conflict for decades. The open border with Myanmar and the activities of various insurgent groups have contributed to the turmoil. The military takeover in Myanmar last year has further exacerbated the situation, with anti-Junta rebels seeking refuge in India. This has led to a renewed focus on the need for a fence along the Indo-Myanmar border to manage legal, regulated movement and prevent illegal migration and the ingress of insurgent groups.

The state government's decision to increase allowances for its police personnel is a recognition of the risks they face in their line of duty. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) who was murdered in Moreh last October is a stark reminder of these dangers. In response to his death, the cabinet has decided to appoint his son as an Assistant Sub-Inspector and provide a liberalised pension to his family.

Strengthening the Village Defence Forces

The Village Defence Forces (VDF), a vital cog in the state's security apparatus, have also received a boost. Their engagement has been extended for another year, providing much-needed continuity in the fight against ethnic violence. The VDF, comprising local volunteers, plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order in remote areas where the presence of regular police forces is limited.

Support for Farmers and Education

The cabinet's decisions also extend to the farming community, which has been severely affected by the conflict. Rs 18.91 crore has been sanctioned for 3,483 verified farmers who have borne the brunt of the violence. This financial assistance will help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

In an effort to strengthen the education sector, 742 teachers will be appointed on a contractual basis through the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan program. This move is expected to address the shortage of teachers in the state and improve the quality of education.

The next state assembly session, scheduled for February 28, will see these decisions being presented for ratification. The cabinet has requested the Governor to convene the session, setting the stage for a crucial period in Manipur's political calendar.

As Manipur continues to navigate its complex ethnic landscape, the state government's recent decisions offer a glimmer of hope. By recognising the contributions of its police personnel, supporting its farmers, and investing in education, Manipur is taking steps towards a more secure and prosperous future.