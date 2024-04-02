Manipur Violence May Shift Electoral Dynamics Favoring Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Protracted ethnic violence in Manipur, marked by unprecedented fatalities and the displacement of thousands, has prompted the Election Commission of India to extend the voting process in Outer Manipur's Parliamentary constituency across two days. This decision underscores the severity of the situation in a state that plays a crucial role in the nation's political landscape, particularly with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Vastness of Violence

Since May 2023, Manipur has been engulfed in severe ethnic violence, leading to the loss of 219 lives and the detention of nearly two lakh individuals. The violence, which has also seen the destruction of over 4,500 houses and more than 380 religious structures, has not only caused immense human suffering but has also resulted in significant economic losses for the state. Amidst these turbulent times, concerns about cross-border infiltration have been raised, further complicating the already volatile situation.

Political Impact of Violence

The ongoing crisis has put the BJP-led NDA, which currently holds both of Manipur's Parliamentary seats, under scrutiny. With the Naga People's Front (NPF) and BJP in coalition, the unrest could potentially erode their support base, opening doors for the Congress party, which has historically had a strong presence in the region. The Congress party's strategic positioning and response to the crisis could significantly influence voter sentiment as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach.

Electoral History and Future

Despite a declining vote share since 2009, the Congress party has been a dominant force in Manipur's political arena, winning the Outer Manipur seat 10 times in the last 17 Lok Sabha elections. The current crisis presents an opportunity for the party to reclaim its influence in the state, especially if it can address the concerns and aspirations of the affected communities effectively. The BJP and NPF coalition's ability to navigate these challenging times could determine their political future in the region.

As Manipur grapples with its worst crisis in decades, the political landscape is poised for a significant shift. The unfolding events will not only shape the future of the state but will also have far-reaching implications for the national political discourse as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. With the world's eyes on Manipur, the response of political parties and the central government will be closely watched.