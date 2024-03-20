Manipur Prefers UPSC Exam Centers Outside State Amid Violence, Offers Aspirants Monetary Aid

The Manipur government's recent disclosure to the Delhi High Court has spotlighted its stance against establishing Civil Services Examination (CSE) centers in the violence-afflicted districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi for the 2024 preliminaries. Citing ongoing ethnic tensions, the state expressed a preference for having aspirants from these districts take their exams at alternative venues outside Manipur, committing to financially support their travel and accommodation.

Government's Stand and Judicial Proceedings

During a session on March 19, 2024, the Delhi High Court was apprised of Manipur's position through a letter from the state's Chief Secretary. The communication was part of a hearing on a plea by the Zomi Student Federation, which argued for the establishment of CSE centers within the hill districts. The plea underscored the logistical nightmares and financial burdens faced by candidates owing to the current arrangement, which necessitates travel to distant centers like Aizawl, Mizoram. In response, the Chief Secretary proposed that candidates from the affected districts be considered for centers nearest to Manipur, as was the practice in the previous year.

Security Concerns and Administrative Challenges

The letter also highlighted recent violent incidents, including the arson of key administrative offices in Churachandpur, underscoring the volatile security situation. These developments have raised concerns about the feasibility of conducting the examinations in these districts without compromising the safety of candidates and the integrity of the examination process. The Manipur government's recommendation aims to ensure the wellbeing of aspirants while maintaining the sanctity of the competitive exams.

Next Steps and Court's Directions

The High Court has tasked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with considering the state's proposal and has scheduled a follow-up hearing for March 22, 2024. The UPSC's counsel previously reported that the commission had reached out to the Manipur government multiple times regarding the opening of examination centers in the troubled districts, without receiving a conclusive response. This ongoing dialogue between the state government, the judiciary, and the UPSC underscores the complexities of conducting national-level examinations amidst internal security challenges.

As the situation unfolds, the Manipur government's proactive measure to provide monetary assistance to aspirants venturing out of state for their exams is a significant step towards accommodating the educational aspirations of its youth amidst adversity. This scenario invites reflection on the delicate balance between upholding educational opportunities and ensuring the safety and security of all involved.