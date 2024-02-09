Manipur Legislative Assembly to Reconvene for Budget Session, Focus on Name of Places Bill 2024

Manipur Legislative Assembly is slated to reconvene for its budget session on February 28, 2024. This decision was reached during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Following the meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Dr. Y Ranjan revealed the plans to the press, stating that the fifth session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly would commence with the governor's address.

A Session of Significance

This session holds particular importance as it marks the first sitting of the year. The assembly had last been adjourned sine die on August 29, 2023. Among the chief agenda items for this upcoming session is the presentation of the Name of Places Bill 2024, which aims to manage the frequent renaming of land and places by civil organizations across the state.

The bill seeks to establish a regulatory framework to monitor and control the naming and renaming of places within Manipur. This move comes in response to the increasing instances of civil organizations renaming locations without proper authorization or following due process.

The Name of Places Bill 2024

"The frequent renaming of places by civil organizations has led to confusion and administrative difficulties," said Dr. Ranjan during the press conference. "The new bill aims to streamline this process and ensure that any changes made are done so in a systematic and legal manner."

The proposed legislation will provide guidelines for the naming of new places and the renaming of existing ones. It also includes provisions for penalties for those found violating these guidelines.

Actions Against Kuki MLAs

Another significant point of discussion during the cabinet meeting was the actions against the 10 Kuki MLAs who are advocating for a separate administrative state to be carved out from Manipur. Manipur Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata mentioned that the Privilege and Ethics Committee would convene by February 14 to discuss the matter.

"The actions of these MLAs have raised serious concerns about the unity and integrity of the state," said Satyabrata. "The Privilege and Ethics Committee will carefully consider the implications of their demands and determine the appropriate course of action."

As Manipur prepares for its budget session, all eyes will be on the assembly to see how it navigates these critical issues. The Name of Places Bill 2024, in particular, is expected to have far-reaching implications for the management and preservation of Manipur's cultural and historical heritage.

With the first sitting of the year just around the corner, the Manipur Legislative Assembly stands poised to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the state today. As the assembly works to uphold the principles of democracy and good governance, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Manipur and its people.