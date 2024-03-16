Manipur Elections Set in Two Phases Amid Violence, Over 1,000 Booths Tagged Vulnerable

Voting in riot-stricken Manipur has been scheduled in two distinct phases, on April 19 and April 26, addressing both the logistical challenges and security concerns stemming from the ongoing ethnic violence. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, alongside Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha, has outlined an extensive plan to ensure the democratic process proceeds smoothly, even under the shadow of unrest.

Unprecedented Electoral Challenges

Manipur's electoral landscape has been significantly altered by the violent clashes that have rocked the state since May last year. In response, the Election Commission has been forced to adapt, identifying 1,058 out of 2,955 polling stations as "vulnerable" or "critical." This classification has triggered a comprehensive security plan, involving 197 flying squads, 194 static surveillance teams, and robust webcasting/videography measures to monitor the election closely. Additionally, a unique scheme has been prepared for the internally displaced persons, allowing them to vote from relief camps, thereby recognizing them as electors of their original places.

Security Measures and Voting Arrangements

The complexity of conducting elections in a violence-affected area has necessitated extraordinary security arrangements. The deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and micro observers at critical polling stations aims to safeguard the electoral process. Moreover, the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the decision to count votes at district headquarters underline the efforts to maintain transparency and efficiency. This meticulous planning underscores the government's commitment to uphold democracy in even the most challenging circumstances.

Implications for Democracy and Stability

The upcoming elections in Manipur represent not just a logistical challenge but a critical test of India's democratic resilience. The decision to allow displaced voters to cast their ballots from relief camps is a significant step towards inclusivity, ensuring that the unrest does not disenfranchise affected populations. As Manipur prepares to vote, the eyes of the nation—and indeed, the world—will be watching closely, hoping that this electoral exercise marks the beginning of a peaceful resolution to the state's ethnic tensions.