Manipur Elections 2024: 94 Special Booths for IDPs Amid Ethnic Conflict

In an unprecedented move, Manipur is setting up 94 special polling booths to facilitate the voting process for internally displaced persons (IDP) in the wake of the ethnic conflict that has disrupted lives since May 3 last year. This initiative aims to ensure that the democratic rights of over 50,000 displaced individuals are upheld during the 18th Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Distribution of Special Polling Booths

The strategic placement of these special polling stations reflects the demographics of the displacement, with Kangpokpi district hosting the majority at 24, followed by Bishnupur with 22, and Churachandpur with 15. This distribution is critical in facilitating access to all IDPs, ensuring their voices are heard in the upcoming elections. Officials have made it mandatory for IDPs to submit identification to designated election officials to streamline the voting process.

Electoral Oversight and Candidate Announcements

To maintain transparency and fairness, the election commission has appointed three expenditure observers, three general observers, and three police observers to monitor the election process in the state. Despite the technical arrangements, the political atmosphere is rife with anticipation as major parties, including the BJP and Congress, have yet to announce their candidates. This election cycle also sees the Naga People’s Front (NPF) endorsing Kachui Timothy Zimik for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency, adding to the competitive spirit of the electoral process.

Phases of Election and Counting of Votes

The 18th Lok Sabha election 2024 in Manipur is scheduled to occur in two phases on April 19 and April 26, respectively, with the counting of votes slated for June 4. This staggered approach aims to accommodate the logistical challenges posed by the current situation and ensure a smooth electoral process. The arrangement of special polling booths underscores the government's commitment to inclusivity and the fundamental right to vote, even in the face of adversity.

As Manipur prepares for these crucial elections, the establishment of special polling booths for IDPs is a landmark decision, reflecting the resilience of democracy. It remains to be seen how this initiative will impact the electoral outcomes and the broader social fabric of Manipur in the wake of its ongoing ethnic conflict.