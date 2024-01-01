en English
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes

In a series of significant developments, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has expressed deep concern over escalating assaults on state forces, particularly following a brazen attack on police commandos in the border town of Moreh. In the assault that unfolded on December 31, five police commandos were left injured. Singh has since announced that a high-level delegation will soon travel to Delhi to meet central leaders and apprise them of the precarious situation, underlining the need for a robust and comprehensive approach to counter elements attempting to destabilize the state of Manipur.

Call for Unity Amid Ethnic Violence

Simultaneously, Singh has expressed concern over the eight-month-long ethnic violence in the state, which has disrupted peaceful co-existence and slowed down development and economic activities. Calling for unity and overcoming barriers to achieve a better Manipur, Singh highlighted the state’s recent development and the positive changes in sectors such as education, health, road infrastructure, sports, and tourism. He urged people to forget the trauma of the past and step into the New Year 2024 with love and compassion, resolving to work together for the state’s growth and development.

Leaders Urge for Peace in New Year Greetings

Among other notable figures, Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Minister Th Biswajit Singh, MLA Th Lokeshwar, and MLA Kh Loken Singh all emphasized the need for peace in Manipur in their New Year greetings. They acknowledged the unprecedented ethnic conflict that has disrupted the state and called for collective efforts to overcome the barriers and usher in the New Year with love and compassion.

Recent Attacks Pose National Security Threat

Singh has expressed concern over the recent attacks on state forces, stating that they pose a serious national security threat. A delegation, he mentions, will soon be traveling to Delhi to meet central leaders and discuss the situation in Manipur. Singh also held a meeting with BJP state president and other party leaders to deliberate on a stringent approach to deal with destabilizing elements in Manipur.

Concern Over Civilian Deaths

Adding to the tension, four people were shot dead by armed men in Manipur’s Valley district of Thoubal, prompting authorities to re-impose curfew across Valley districts. Singh confirmed the incident and expressed his sadness over the killing of innocent people. He has mobilised police teams to apprehend the culprits and called for an urgent meeting of all ministers and ruling party MLAs. The gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived wearing camouflage and targeted locals, leaving five people injured and several vehicles aflame.

Launch of New Schemes for Welfare

Despite the tumult, Singh has launched seven new ambitious schemes for the welfare of farmers, women, students, sportspersons, tribals, and for providing livelihood to all sections of people. The schemes, which include financial assistance to families displaced due to ethnic conflict, development of playgrounds, support for agriculture-based livelihood activities, construction of tribal libraries with digital infrastructure, monetary benefit to women above 40 years, and improvement of government colleges, aim to provide support and empowerment to various sections of society.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

