Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits’ Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant turn of events, N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, decisively cancelled the scheduled transportation of new recruits from the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) to Assam for training. This decision came on the heels of vociferous protests from the families of the recruits who expressed profound concerns about the safety implications of such travel through Kuki inhabited areas.

Family Protests Prompt Action

The relatives of the recruits, determined to ensure the safety of their kin, advocated for the training to be conducted within the confines of the Imphal East district, thus eliminating the need for a potentially perilous journey. Their outcry culminated in a gathering on Friday evening at the main gate of the Manipur Police Training College at Pangei in Imphal East district. The congregated relatives, united in their opposition to the initial plan, underscored the potential risks associated with the proposed travel route.

Chief Minister Responds to Concerns

In a swift response to these concerns, the Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced the cancellation of the road travel plan to Assam via a Facebook post. In his statement, he suggested that the government would make alternative arrangements for the training of the recruits, thereby assuaging the fears of their relatives and demonstrating an adherence to public sentiment.

Impact of the Decision

This decision not only reflects a proactive government response to public concerns but also highlights the power of collective voices in shaping policy decisions. The cancellation of the planned trip to Assam for training underscores the government’s commitment to the safety of its citizens and its flexibility in adjusting plans to accommodate valid concerns.