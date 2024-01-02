Manipur Chief Minister Warns of Severe Government Measures Amid Unrest

An undercurrent of unrest continues to rumble through Manipur as Chief Minister N. Biren Singh voiced his discontent during his visit to the troubled Lilong Chingjao area in Thoubal district where a recent firing incident caused a flurry of injuries. The chief minister’s words come as a stern warning to those who persist in lawless behaviors, emphasizing their accountability for any severe measures taken by the government, including the possible re-enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

A Warning of Reimposition of AFSPA

The AFSPA, which grants security forces special powers in designated ‘disturbed areas’, represents a significant escalation in the government’s attempt to restore order. The potential reimposition of this act underlines the government’s dwindling patience with the ongoing violence and the likelihood of the central government stepping in if the situation does not improve.

Conflict and Casualties in Thoubal District

At the heart of the turmoil, the Lilong Chingjao area bore witness to a violent clash between unidentified armed gunmen and locals, resulting in at least four deaths and 14 serious injuries. The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), an armed rebel group, took responsibility for the incident, which they claim followed an attempt to apprehend a drug smuggler. In response, the state government re-imposed a curfew in Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

A Plea for Peace and a Promise of Justice

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s call for peace came alongside an assurance of strict action against the perpetrators. He condemned all forms of violence, launching mass combing operations to nab those responsible. His visits to the families of those lost to the insurgency and to injured security personnel in the hospital embodied a promise of swift and thorough investigations designed to bring the guilty to justice.