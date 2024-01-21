Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Responds to Resignation Rumors

Amid swirling speculations about the potential resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his cabinet colleagues, Singh has come forward to clarify the situation. Addressing the rumors that have been making rounds on social media, Singh stated that no firm decision has been taken yet. The rumored resignation was tied to the central government's perceived inaction on pressing issues concerning the state.

Responsible Governance Over Resignation

Emphasizing the weight of responsible governance, Singh questioned the implications of a potential resignation. More specifically, he underlined the need for a clear plan for who would take over the administration in the event of such a scenario. Singh stressed that political play should be put aside in favor of focusing on protecting the lives and property of the people of Manipur.

Addressing Recent Violence

Singh condemned recent violent incidents in the state, including the civilian casualties in Haotak and Ningthoukhong, and the murder of Moreh SDPO Anand. He gave assurance that the culprits would face justice, underscoring his commitment to maintaining law and order.

Security Measures on Statehood Day

Speaking on the occasion of Manipur's 52nd statehood day, Singh clarified the role of central forces invited to the state. He emphasized that these forces were brought in to protect the state and its people, not merely to observe. Singh also called for the readiness of state commandos, IRB, and Manipur Rifles personnel to ensure the state's security amid the ongoing tensions.