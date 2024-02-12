Manipur Cabinet Honors Slain Officer, Increases Allowances for State Forces

In a poignant tribute to a fallen hero, the Manipur cabinet has approved the appointment of Chingtham Anand Singh's son as an assistant sub-inspector in Manipur Police. Singh, who served as the sub-divisional police officer of Moreh in Manipur, was tragically shot dead by militants while on duty on October 31 last year.

Honoring the Brave

The decision to appoint the son of a slain police officer was announced by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The move is a heartfelt gesture to honor the brave officer who lost his life in the line of duty. This appointment not only pays homage to Chingtham Anand Singh's sacrifice but also provides support to his family in their time of need.

Boosting Morale of State Forces

In addition to this, the Manipur cabinet has also approved an increase in allowances for Manipur Police Commandos and other state forces in vulnerable areas. Effective immediately, the allowance for Manipur Police Commandos will be increased by Rs 5000, while the state forces in vulnerable areas will receive an increment of Rs 3000. This decision is a step towards recognizing and rewarding the efforts of these brave personnel who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of the state.

A Legacy of Service

Chingtham Anand Singh's service to Manipur is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the people of the state. His untimely demise is a great loss to the Manipur Police and the state as a whole. However, his legacy lives on through his son, who will now follow in his footsteps and serve the people of Manipur as a police officer.

The decision to appoint the son of a slain police officer and increase allowances for state forces is a reflection of the Manipur government's commitment to supporting those who serve the state. It is a reminder that the sacrifices made by these brave personnel will never be forgotten.

As Manipur continues to grapple with security challenges, the government's decision to boost the morale of its forces is a welcome step. It is a move that will not only motivate the current personnel but also attract more young people to join the police force and serve the state.

In a world where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred, the brave men and women of the Manipur Police serve as a beacon of hope. Their dedication and commitment to serving the people of Manipur is an inspiration to us all. As we remember Chingtham Anand Singh and honor his legacy, let us also recognize the sacrifices made by all those who serve in the police force and other state forces.

In conclusion, the Manipur cabinet's decision to appoint the son of a slain police officer and increase allowances for state forces is a heartfelt tribute to a fallen hero and a step towards recognizing the efforts of these brave personnel. It is a reminder that their sacrifices will never be forgotten and that the people of Manipur will always stand by those who serve the state.

In other news, a book of former Manipur chief minister, Radhabinod Koijam, "Writings and Speeches of Radhabinod Koijam, An Anthology," was released in Imphal on Monday. Koijam served as the 10th Chief Minister of Manipur in 2001. The book was released by Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Auditorium of the JN Manipur Dance Academy. Speaking on the occasion, Koijam said that the book is a collection of speeches and writings published in national and local newspapers and other publications.

Singh, who was the Chief Guest of the event, said that a true politician should be visionary and that politicians today have a lot to learn from former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam. He also expressed his respect and appreciation for Koijam as a politician and leader.

Koijam was born on July 19, 1948, and was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly as an Indian National Congress candidate in 1995. He later joined the Samata Party and was sworn in as Chief Minister of Manipur on February 15, 2001. He was the president of the Nationalist Congress Party in Manipur and was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Manipur as a Nationalist Congress Party candidate from Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency in 2007.

In September 2015, Koijam changed his loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party along with Okram Joy Singh and Yumnam Joykumar Singh looking forward to the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly election. He is currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.