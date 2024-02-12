Manila Senate Hearing: Representatives Push for Economic Provisions Amendment in the 1987 Constitution

In the heart of Manila, at the Senate hearing on Charter change, Representatives Quimbo and Salceda passionately advocated for amending the 1987 Constitution's economic provisions, a move they believe will signal to the world that the Philippines is open for investments. This stance comes in light of the positive impact of recent amendments to the Public Service Act in the energy industry, which has brought in a surge of investments.

Advertisment

Unlocking Economic Potential

Easing restrictive economic provisions, particularly in sectors with limits on foreign ownership, is at the forefront of the Representatives' proposal. They argue that this would attract more capital and increase stock market demand. Yet, not all share this perspective.

Experts Express Concerns

At the same hearing, Economist Bernardo Villegas and Former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio voiced their concerns. Villegas argued that certain sectors, such as advertising, media, education, and land, do not necessitate constitutional amendments. He emphasized that these sectors are not capital-intensive and will not significantly impact poverty reduction.

Villegas instead suggested that increasing agricultural production and attracting foreign investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, and alternative energy are more crucial. Carpio, on the other hand, disputed the notion that the economic provisions are restrictive. He pointed out that the Philippines has one of the most liberal foreign investment laws in Asia.