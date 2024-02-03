Mani Shankar Aiyar Advocates Dialogue Over Strikes in Kashmir Conflict

In a stirring session at the Jaipur Literature Festival, veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar expressed his criticism towards the Indian government's approach in dealing with Pakistan, especially concerning the ongoing Kashmir conflict. Aiyar, known for his forthright views, questioned the rationale behind India's willingness to conduct surgical strikes yet the reluctance to engage in constructive dialogue.

An Unexplored Path to Peace

Aiyar recounted a past exchange with former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who had put forth four suggestions to potentially resolve the Kashmir issue. Aiyar expressed his confusion over the subsequent silence and lack of exploration on these points, which he believed could provide substantial groundwork for a peace agreement.

Stagnant Dialogues and Hidden Conversations

He highlighted the fact that official talks between India and Pakistan had come to a standstill since 2014, a worrying reality given the fraught relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Aiyar did hint at a possible off-the-record conversation between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Pakistan's Qamar Javed Bajwa, which could have led to the ceasefire agreement. However, he asserted that a lasting solution necessitates open and consistent dialogue.

Aiyar's Political Journey and Personal Reflections

Reflecting on his political career, Aiyar revealed that his relationship with Sonia Gandhi took a decisive turn when she encouraged him to pen his autobiography. This gesture, he interpreted, indicated that Gandhi preferred him to step back from active politics. The session also saw Aiyar addressing the recent controversy surrounding his daughter, Suranya Aiyar. Suranya had attracted criticism for her protest fast against the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This protest led their local residents' welfare association to demand an apology or for the Aiyars to relocate. However, Suranya dismissed the allegation, stating she did not reside in the mentioned colony.