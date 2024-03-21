Manhattan DA Stands Firm: Trump's Hush Money Trial Set for April Despite Document Dump

As the legal saga unfolds, Manhattan prosecutors assert the trial against former President Donald J. Trump over alleged hush money payments should proceed without further delay. They argue that the recent influx of federal court records, spanning over 100,000 pages but yielding little new evidence, should not postpone the trial slated to begin in mid-April. This stance challenges Trump's legal team's push for a trial delay, spotlighting the intense scrutiny surrounding the case's progression.

Background and Legal Battle

The case at hand revolves around accusations against Trump for falsifying business records linked to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has dismissed claims of withholding critical evidence, emphasizing that much of the recently shared documents are either irrelevant or redundant. This legal tussle not only marks Trump as the first former U.S. president charged with a crime but also places the credibility of key witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, under the microscope.

The court has deemed a wide array of evidence admissible, including testimonies from Cohen and Daniels. Amid debates over the relevance of certain documents, the spotlight falls on Cohen's phones and his interviews during Robert S. Mueller III's investigation into 2016 election interference. Despite Trump's defense pointing fingers at prosecutorial misconduct, the Manhattan DA maintains that the essence of the case remains unaffected by the document disclosure, setting the stage for a high-stakes trial.