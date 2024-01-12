en English
Politics

Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans

SL Green and Caesars Entertainment’s ambitious plan to construct a casino in the heart of Times Square, New York, has been met with opposition from Manhattan Community Board 5. The proposed casino, part of an $18 billion project known as the Freedom Plaza, would come to fruition under a zoning text amendment supported by Mayor Eric Adams. This amendment would enable casinos to spring up in specified districts, bypassing the city’s normal Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP). However, the board has strongly recommended against this amendment, sighting a lack of community input and regulatory oversight on land use and public space surrounding the proposed casinos.

Board’s Concern About Community Input and Oversight

The board’s concerns reflect the tension between the city’s development goals and the community’s desire for input and regulation. Board members fear that, under the proposed amendment, casinos could mushroom across the city without individual review. This, they warn, could create a regulatory vacuum, leaving each site’s land use unmonitored and uncontrolled.

Penn Station-Area Redevelopment Plan Also Under Fire

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul’s Penn Station-area redevelopment plan has also come under fire from the board. While this plan does not involve casinos, it shares some of the same criticisms. Specifically, the board contends that the plan would prioritize commercial development at the expense of residential housing in an area already grappling with a housing shortage. They argue that the state’s proposal would prevent residential development on four of the ten sites planned for the project. This, they assert, contradicts the city’s zoning rules, which permit residential use.

Dissenting Voices on Penn Station Resolution

Despite the board’s overall opposition to these plans, three members dissented on the Penn Station resolution. Samir Lavingia, one of these dissenting voices, argued that any residential development in the area would likely result in luxury housing due to high land values and floor-area-ratio (FAR) height restrictions. Consequently, he suggested, it would not address the need for affordable housing. This illustrates the complex and multifaceted nature of the issues at hand, and underscores the importance of a balanced, comprehensive approach to urban development.

Politics
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

