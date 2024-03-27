Mandelson Scoffs at UK Rejoining EU, Advocates for Stronger Ties Without Membership

Amidst discussions on the future of UK-EU relations, Labour peer Peter Mandelson firmly rejects the idea of Britain rejoining the European Union, emphasizing the lack of appetite for renegotiation in Brussels and a second referendum among UK voters. Speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce event, Mandelson argues for a more stable relationship with the EU, steering clear of full membership but seeking closer economic and regulatory ties.

Dismissing Re-entry, Seeking Stability

"You've got to be joking," were Mandelson's words on the prospect of reopening negotiations for UK's EU membership. He highlighted the EU's focus on other priorities and the British public's reluctance to endure another referendum's turmoil. Instead, the Labour peer outlined a vision under a potential Starmer government to foster a "stable, constructive relationship" with the EU without the complexities of rejoining the bloc.

Challenges and Opportunities Post-Brexit

The aftermath of Brexit has seen a "rollercoaster ride of instability" in the UK, according to Mandelson, with significant impacts on the economy and trade relations. Despite the challenges, there's an opportunity for the UK to carve a new path in global trade, particularly in strengthening ties with the EU, its single largest trading partner. Mandelson's remarks resonate with the British Chambers of Commerce's call for politicians to move beyond Brexit's shadow and focus on pragmatic trade strategies and regulatory management.

Geopolitical Concerns and the Global Stage

Mandelson also touched on the geopolitical risks of becoming "stranded" between the US and a post-Brexit EU, especially with Donald Trump's potential re-election and his promises of tariff impositions. This scenario underscores the importance of the UK aligning with other nations to maximize global influence and the need to bolster the World Trade Organization to mitigate the risks of escalating trade tensions.

As discussions on the UK's place in the world continue, Mandelson's comments offer a realistic assessment of the challenges and opportunities ahead. While rejoining the EU seems off the table, the pursuit of a balanced, mutually beneficial relationship with the bloc remains a critical goal for the future of UK-EU relations.