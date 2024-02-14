Manchester Students' Union Approves Pro-Life Society Amid Controversy

In a controversial move, the Manchester Students' Union has greenlit the formation of a pro-life society at the University of Manchester. Despite a petition, inked by over 10,000 students demanding its dissolution, the society, spearheaded by two male committee members, George Vincent and Jacob Karinatan, is set to foster a pro-life culture on campus.

A Divisive Decision: The Birth of a Pro-Life Society

The Manchester Students' Union's decision to approve the formation of a pro-life society has sparked intense debate and polarized the student body. Despite a petition, signed by over 10,000 students, urging the union to dissolve the society, the committee has decided to move forward with its establishment. The petition argued that the society would add to the stigma surrounding abortion and place undue pressure on women studying at the university.

Legal Obligations and Union Assurances

The union, however, maintains that it cannot legally dissolve the society due to requirements under the 1994 Education Act, the 2010 Equality Act, and section 43 of the 1986 Education Act (2). In an effort to address students' concerns, the union has communicated with the society, emphasizing the importance of adhering to acceptable standards of behavior.

In a statement, the union assured students that it would not tolerate any actions amounting to hate speech, unwanted attention, harassment, or harm. "We are committed to ensuring that all students feel safe and supported on our campus," read the statement.

The Society's Mission and Upcoming Events

The pro-life society, run by George Vincent and Jacob Karinatan, seeks to uphold the dignity of every human life from conception and engage students on life issues. With upcoming events planned to promote their cause, the society aims to cultivate a pro-life culture at the university.

Membership to the society is free and can be obtained via the University of Manchester Students’ Union website. As the society takes shape and events unfold, the campus community waits with bated breath to see how this divisive decision will impact the university's landscape.

