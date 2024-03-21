Manchester Mayoral Shakeup: Conservative Candidate Joins Reform UK, Cites Neglect of North

Highlighting a significant political shift, Dan Barker, the Conservative candidate for Mayor of Greater Manchester, has defected to Reform UK. Barker criticizes his former party for abandoning the north of England, marking another blow to the Conservatives following Lee Anderson's departure earlier this month. This move underscores growing tensions within the Conservative Party and raises questions about its strategy in northern England.
From Blue to Reform: Barker's Bold Move
Dan Barker made headlines when he announced his departure from the Conservative Party, accusing it of focusing solely on southern "blue wall" seats, at the expense of the north. Selected in December to challenge Labour's Andy Burnham for the mayoralty, Barker's defection is seen as a critique of the Conservative Party's neglect of northern constituencies. Citing a lack of support from the national party, he expressed disillusionment with its priorities, prompting his switch to Reform UK, a party he now deems as the true representative of ordinary people in the country.
Reform UK's Rising Influence
Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has gained traction, consistently polling above 10% nationally over recent weeks. The party, rebranded from The Brexit Party, has positioned itself as a significant threat to the Conservative stronghold in several areas, promising to champion the concerns of those felt ignored by the mainstream parties. Barker's defection is not an isolated incident, following closely after Lee Anderson, former Conservative deputy chair, made a similar move, highlighting potential vulnerabilities within the Conservative Party's base.
Implications for the Conservative Party
The Conservative Party now faces the challenge of selecting a new candidate for the Greater Manchester mayoral race before the 5 April deadline. This development comes at a time when the party is grappling with diminishing support in traditionally strong areas, evidenced by its performance in Manchester in the 2021 elections where it received less than 20% of the vote. Barker's departure and the rise of Reform UK signal a possible realignment in UK politics, particularly in regions historically dominated by the Labour and Conservative parties.
As the political landscape continues to evolve, the defection of Dan Barker to Reform UK illustrates the shifting allegiances and growing dissatisfaction among politicians and voters alike with traditional party politics. This move not only raises questions about the Conservative Party's strategy and appeal in the north but also highlights Reform UK's emerging role as a disruptor in the political arena. As the mayoral race in Greater Manchester and other elections approach, all eyes will be on how these dynamics play out and what they mean for the future of UK politics.