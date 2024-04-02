MAN Urges Protection Against Social Media Defamation Impacting Manufacturers

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has sounded an alarm over the detrimental effects of social media defamation on local manufacturers, advocating for a balanced approach to protect both consumer and manufacturer interests. Highlighting a recent incident involving Erisco Foods, MAN's initiative underscores the broader challenges faced by manufacturers in the digital age. Director General of MAN calls for regulatory measures to mitigate these impacts, ensuring a fair and supportive landscape for local industries.

Challenges Posed by Social Media

Social media platforms, while instrumental in amplifying consumer voices, can also serve as double-edged swords, casting unwarranted suspicion or negativity on manufacturers. The case involving Erisco Foods highlighted this issue, where a dissatisfied customer's claims could have had far-reaching consequences if not for thorough investigation by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency and the Standards Organization of Nigeria. This incident underlines the need for a careful balance between consumer rights and protection for manufacturers against baseless defamation.

Call for Regulatory Measures

MAN's appeal to regulators and the public is a call to action for creating an environment that promotes objectivity and fairness. By encouraging consumer patronage and empathy towards local manufacturers, MAN aims to safeguard the business integrity of manufacturers while protecting consumer interests. The association emphasizes the importance of holding consumers accountable for spreading false information, advocating for a regulatory framework that acknowledges the challenges manufacturers face and fosters mutual accountability between consumers and manufacturers.

Supporting Local Manufacturers

The emphasis on supporting Nigerian manufacturers is not just about protecting them from defamation but also about promoting the quality of locally made products on a global scale. By shifting consumer behavior towards more domestic goods, MAN believes that the perception of locally made products can be elevated. This support is crucial for sustaining business growth in Nigeria, contributing to the country's economic prosperity and the wellbeing of its people. The call to action is clear: a balanced regulatory policy that protects manufacturers while upholding consumer rights is essential for a thriving and sustainable manufacturing sector in Nigeria.