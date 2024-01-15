Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the electoral victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf, the incumbent governor of Kano State. The apex court’s ruling on January 14, 2024, reversed the decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Election Petitions Tribunal, both of which had previously nullified Yusuf’s triumph in the March 18, 2023, governorship poll.

The five-man panel, led by Justice John Okoro, unanimously ruled that the absence of signatures and stamps on some ballot papers does not invalidate the results if endorsed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This crucial decision restored votes to Yusuf, effectively reinstating his victory. The ruling averted a significant crisis in Kano, the commercial nerve center of Northern Nigeria, and bore weighty political implications for the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, and the potential national political alignment and realignment.

A Triumphant Return and a State in Celebration

Upon his victorious return to Kano, Governor Yusuf received a triumphant welcome. His arrival in Chiroma in the Garun Malam Local Government Area was greeted by his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, along with other commissioners, advisers, and government officials. Thousands of supporters from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flooded the streets of Kano, celebrating the affirmation of their leader’s win with peaceful jubilance.

Following his confirmed win, Governor Yusuf is set to address the people of Kano later in the day. With his leadership unchallenged, the governor is determined to continue serving the people of Kano, driving the state towards progress and prosperity. As the dust settles on this hard-fought battle, the people of Kano look forward to the continued leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf, a man whose victory they have so passionately celebrated.