Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls

In a significant political development, the Trinamool Congress has made it clear that its leader, Mamata Banerjee, will have the ultimate word on the contentious issue of seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. This declaration comes in the wake of the Congress' subpar performance in the 2021 assembly elections, where it had allied with the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Seat-Sharing Standoff

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh revealed that the Congress has been offered a mere two seats out of the total 42 for the general elections. The Trinamool Congress, he indicated, is prepared to stand candidates in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies independently if they do not receive due recognition within the INDIA opposition bloc, comprising the Left Front, Congress, and the Trinamool.

INDIA Bloc Negotiations

This development coincides with All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba indicating that talks for seat-sharing among the INDIA bloc members are ongoing across various states. The Congress is pushing for more than the two seats offered by the Trinamool, basing their demand on their performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which they secured two seats. The CPI(M), meanwhile, has announced its opposition to both the Trinamool and the BJP in the state.

Political Crossfire

Lamba has also taken a swipe at the BJP for allegedly exploiting the Ram Temple issue for electoral advantages, despite the temple's construction still being underway. Currently, Lamba is deeply involved with Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which is set to make its way into north Bengal from Assam.