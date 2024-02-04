Mamata Banerjee to Attend 'One Nation One Election' Committee Meeting Amid Disapproval

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to attend the committee meeting regarding the 'one nation one election' proposal in New Delhi, scheduled for February 6th. This comes as a surprise move given her previously expressed disagreement with the concept of simultaneous polls, citing it could potentially conflict with India's constitutional structure. Her decision to attend the meeting, however, indicates her intent to present her views on the matter directly.

A Disagreement Voiced

Last month, Banerjee communicated her disapproval of the concept to the high-level committee through a written submission. Her concerns revolve around the potential disruption to the constitutional structure that simultaneous elections might cause. Despite her reservations, she has chosen to attend the meeting, highlighting her commitment to participating in democratic discourse.

Political Tensions Amidst Crucial Meetings

Banerjee's trip to Delhi coincides with a tense situation brewing between her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Indian National Congress, creating an intriguing backdrop to her upcoming visit. Recently, Banerjee hinted that the TMC would contest the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal independently, casting doubt over Congress's potential performance in the upcoming general elections. Her skepticism extends to questioning their ability to secure even 40 seats nationwide.

The Committee's Task

The committee, under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind, is entrusted with the task of exploring the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats within the current constitutional framework. Banerjee's attendance at the meeting comes after her involvement in the state budget session on February 8.