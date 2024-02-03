Mamata Banerjee Stages 48-Hour Protest Over Financial Dues

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a 48-hour sit-in demonstration, demanding the central government settle the alleged financial dues owed to the state. The demonstration, scheduled to last two full days, was a powerful display of Banerjee's determination to secure her state's due share of financial resources.

Mamata Banerjee's Overnight Protest

The Chief Minister, accompanied by state ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas, spent the night at the protest site, underlining the seriousness of her demonstration. The following morning, she took a walk along the foggy Red Road, later visiting a basketball ground. Here, she interacted with players, showing interest in their sport and the equipment they use. While the protest was primarily focused on the financial issue, these interactions provided a glimpse into Banerjee's multi-faceted approach to her role as state's leader.

Allegations Against the Central Government

Banerjee's protest revolves around the claim that the BJP-led central government owes West Bengal thousands of crores of rupees for various welfare schemes. These include the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PM Awas Yojana). She accuses the Centre of neglecting Bengal, a charge that has added fuel to the fire of political tension between the state and the central government.

Protest Concludes Ahead of Budget Session

The demonstration was scheduled to conclude on Sunday, just before the start of the state's budget session on Monday. This timing suggests that Banerjee's protest was strategic, designed to maximize both attention and pressure on the central government. In this high-stakes political landscape, the financial dispute between the West Bengal government and the Centre is just one thread in a complex tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures.